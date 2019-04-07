NCAA TOURNAMENT
National Championship
Sunday's result
BAYLOR 82, NOTRE DAME 81
NOTRE DAME (35-4)
Shepard 4-10 3-5 11, Turner 4-11 4-4 12, Mabrey 7-15 3-3 21, Ogunbowale 11-27 6-8 31, Young 1-8 2-2 4, Vaughn 1-1 0-0 2, Prohaska 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-72 18-22 81.
BAYLOR (37-1)
Cox 3-6 2-2 8, Brown 10-16 0-5 20, Jackson 13-25 0-0 26, Landrum 3-12 0-0 8, Richards 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 7-9 0-0 14, Ursin 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-73 2-7 82.
Notre Dame;14;17;24;26;—;81
Baylor;25;18;23;16;—;82
3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 7-13 (Mabrey 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-5), Baylor 2-7 (Landrum 2-7). Assists—Notre Dame 18 (Young 6), Baylor 21 (Landrum 6). Fouled Out—Baylor Smith. Rebounds—Notre Dame 43 (Turner 12), Baylor 38 (Brown 13). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 13, Baylor 20. Technical Fouls—None.A—20,127.
