NCAA TOURNAMENT

National Championship

Sunday's result

BAYLOR 82, NOTRE DAME 81

NOTRE DAME (35-4)

Shepard 4-10 3-5 11, Turner 4-11 4-4 12, Mabrey 7-15 3-3 21, Ogunbowale 11-27 6-8 31, Young 1-8 2-2 4, Vaughn 1-1 0-0 2, Prohaska 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-72 18-22 81.

BAYLOR (37-1)

Cox 3-6 2-2 8, Brown 10-16 0-5 20, Jackson 13-25 0-0 26, Landrum 3-12 0-0 8, Richards 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 7-9 0-0 14, Ursin 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-73 2-7 82.

Notre Dame;14;17;24;26;—;81

Baylor;25;18;23;16;—;82

3-Point Goals—Notre Dame 7-13 (Mabrey 4-8, Ogunbowale 3-5), Baylor 2-7 (Landrum 2-7). Assists—Notre Dame 18 (Young 6), Baylor 21 (Landrum 6). Fouled Out—Baylor Smith. Rebounds—Notre Dame 43 (Turner 12), Baylor 38 (Brown 13). Total Fouls—Notre Dame 13, Baylor 20. Technical Fouls—None.A—20,127.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments