NCAA TOURNAMENT
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 6
Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.
Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game
National Championship
Monday, April 8
Semifinal winners, TBA
College women
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Regional Championship
Monday, April 1
At Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor 85, Iowa 53
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Regional Championship
Sunday's result
At Portland, Ore.
Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Regional Championship
Monday, April 1
At Chicago
Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68
ALBANY REGIONAL
Regional Championship
Sunday's result
At Albany, N.Y.
UConn 80, Louisville 73
FINAL FOUR
At Tampa, Fla.
National Semifinals
Friday, April 5
Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.
UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 6 or 8:30 p.m.
National Championship
Sunday, April 7
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.