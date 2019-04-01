NCAA TOURNAMENT

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 6

Virginia (33-3) vs. Auburn (30-9), 5:09 p.m.

Michigan State (32-6) vs. Texas Tech (30-6), 40 minutes after first game

National Championship

Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners, TBA

College women

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Regional Championship

Monday, April 1

At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor 85, Iowa 53

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Regional Championship

Sunday's result

At Portland, Ore.

Oregon 88, Mississippi State 84

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Regional Championship

Monday, April 1

At Chicago

Notre Dame 84, Stanford 68

ALBANY REGIONAL

Regional Championship

Sunday's result

At Albany, N.Y.

UConn 80, Louisville 73

FINAL FOUR

At Tampa, Fla.

National Semifinals

Friday, April 5

Baylor (35-1) vs. Oregon (33-4), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

UConn (35-2) vs. Notre Dame (34-3), 6 or 8:30 p.m.

National Championship

Sunday, April 7

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

