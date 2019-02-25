AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Gonzaga (44);27-2;1569;2

2. Virginia (15);24-2;1513;3

3. Duke (3);24-3;1502;1

4. Kentucky (2);23-4;1418;4

5. North Carolina;22-5;1326;8

6. Michigan St.;23-5;1232;10

7. Tennessee;24-3;1190;5

8. Houston;26-1;1145;9

9. Michigan;24-4;1057;7

10. Marquette;23-4;1019;11

11. Texas Tech;22-5;938;14

12. Nevada;25-2;883;6

13. LSU;22-5;836;13

14. Purdue;20-7;820;15

15. Kansas;20-7;580;12

16. Kansas St.;21-6;559;23

17. Maryland;21-7;549;24

18. Florida St.;21-6;501;16

19. Wisconsin;19-8;466;22

20. Virginia Tech;21-6;392;20

21. Buffalo;24-3;288;25

22. Iowa;21-6;278;21

23. Cincinnati;23-4;263;—

24. Wofford;24-4;112;—

25. Washington;22-5;92;—

Others receiving votes: Louisville 90, Villanova 63, Iowa St. 58, Mississippi St. 28, Auburn 16, Baylor 10, VCU 4, Old Dominion 2, New Mexico St. 1.

SOUTH

Florida St. 68, Notre Dame 61

Lipscomb 81, NJIT 77

NC A&T 63, Savannah St. 58

NC Central 72, SC State 62

MIDWEST

Iowa St. 78, Oklahoma 61

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (28);25-1;700;1

2. UConn;25-2;663;3

3. Louisville;25-2;639;4

4. Notre Dame;25-3;625;5

5. Mississippi St.;25-2;576;6

6. Oregon;25-3;559;2

7. Stanford;23-4;506;7

8. Maryland;24-3;489;8

9. Oregon St.;23-5;486;12

10. N.C. State;24-3;454;9

11. Kentucky;23-5;368;16

12. Iowa;21-6;367;10

13. Marquette;23-5;356;11

14. South Carolina;20-7;346;13

15. Miami;23-6;320;14

16. Gonzaga;25-3;308;15

17. Syracuse;20-6;258;18

18. Texas;21-6;241;19

19. Texas A&M;20-6;179;21

20. Iowa St.;20-7;173;20

21. Arizona St.;18-8;106;17

22. Florida St.;21-6;97;22

23. Drake;21-5;78;24

24. Rice;23-3;67;25

25. UCLA;17-11;40;—

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 23, South Dakota St. 22, BYU 8, DePaul 8, West Virginia 7, UCF 6, Kansas St. 5, Clemson 4, Florida Gulf Coast 4, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, Cent. Michigan 2, Missouri 2, Miami (Ohio) 1.

EAST

Notre Dame 98, Syracuse 68

SOUTH

Coppin St. 85, Delaware St. 59

Howard 74, Morgan St. 62

NC A&T 73, Savannah St. 69

SC State 72, NC Central 60

