AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Tennessee (48);20-1;1579;1

2. Duke (12);19-2;1532;2

3. Virginia (4);20-1;1478;3

4. Gonzaga;21-2;1423;4

5. Kentucky;18-3;1310;7

6. Nevada;21-1;1228;8

7. Michigan;20-2;1217;5

8. North Carolina;17-4;1167;9

9. Michigan St.;18-4;1051;6

10. Marquette;19-3;1029;10

11. Virginia Tech;18-3;948;12

12. Houston;21-1;838;13

13. Kansas;17-5;809;11

14. Villanova;18-4;801;14

15. Purdue;16-6;697;17

16. Louisville;16-6;561;15

17. Iowa St.;17-5;545;20

18. Texas Tech;17-5;482;16

19. Wisconsin;16-6;462;24

20. Iowa;17-5;242;—

21. LSU;17-4;205;19

22. Florida St.;16-5;180;25

23. Buffalo;19-3;153;18

24. Maryland;17-6;144;21

25. Cincinnati;19-3;142;—

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

EAST

Colgate 84, Lehigh 62

Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT

Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

Siena 61, Fairfield 50

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53

Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57

Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 64

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (25);19-1;697;1

2. Louisville (3);21-1;668;3

3. Oregon;21-1;632;4

4. Notre Dame;21-2;608;5

5. UConn;19-2;596;2

6. Mississippi St.;21-1;578;6

7. Oregon St.;19-3;513;9

8. Marquette;19-3;483;10

9. N.C. State;21-1;470;7

10. Maryland;19-2;459;11

11. Stanford;18-3;447;8

12. South Carolina;16-5;352;16

13. Gonzaga;21-2;316;15

14. Texas;18-4;313;12

15. Syracuse;17-4;303;18

16. Iowa;17-5;279;13

17. Utah;18-3;209;14

18. Texas A&M;18-4;206;20

19. Kentucky;18-5;173;19

20. Rutgers;17-5;160;17

20. Arizona St.;15-6;160;21

22. Iowa St.;17-5;150;23

23. Michigan St.;16-5;130;22

24. Florida St.;19-3;111;24

25. Miami;19-5;20;—

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.

EAST

Canisius 67, Iona 47

Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Savannah St. 46

SC State 63, Delaware St. 60

SOUTH

NC A&T 72, Bethune-Cookman 48

NC Central 64, Florida A&M 57

