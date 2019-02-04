AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Tennessee (48);20-1;1579;1
2. Duke (12);19-2;1532;2
3. Virginia (4);20-1;1478;3
4. Gonzaga;21-2;1423;4
5. Kentucky;18-3;1310;7
6. Nevada;21-1;1228;8
7. Michigan;20-2;1217;5
8. North Carolina;17-4;1167;9
9. Michigan St.;18-4;1051;6
10. Marquette;19-3;1029;10
11. Virginia Tech;18-3;948;12
12. Houston;21-1;838;13
13. Kansas;17-5;809;11
14. Villanova;18-4;801;14
15. Purdue;16-6;697;17
16. Louisville;16-6;561;15
17. Iowa St.;17-5;545;20
18. Texas Tech;17-5;482;16
19. Wisconsin;16-6;462;24
20. Iowa;17-5;242;—
21. LSU;17-4;205;19
22. Florida St.;16-5;180;25
23. Buffalo;19-3;153;18
24. Maryland;17-6;144;21
25. Cincinnati;19-3;142;—
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.
EAST
Colgate 84, Lehigh 62
Marist 78, Canisius 71, OT
Savannah St. 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Siena 61, Fairfield 50
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 69, NC A&T 53
Florida A&M 73, NC Central 57
Louisville 72, Virginia Tech 64
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (25);19-1;697;1
2. Louisville (3);21-1;668;3
3. Oregon;21-1;632;4
4. Notre Dame;21-2;608;5
5. UConn;19-2;596;2
6. Mississippi St.;21-1;578;6
7. Oregon St.;19-3;513;9
8. Marquette;19-3;483;10
9. N.C. State;21-1;470;7
10. Maryland;19-2;459;11
11. Stanford;18-3;447;8
12. South Carolina;16-5;352;16
13. Gonzaga;21-2;316;15
14. Texas;18-4;313;12
15. Syracuse;17-4;303;18
16. Iowa;17-5;279;13
17. Utah;18-3;209;14
18. Texas A&M;18-4;206;20
19. Kentucky;18-5;173;19
20. Rutgers;17-5;160;17
20. Arizona St.;15-6;160;21
22. Iowa St.;17-5;150;23
23. Michigan St.;16-5;130;22
24. Florida St.;19-3;111;24
25. Miami;19-5;20;—
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 17, North Carolina 13, UCF 10, Missouri 7, West Virginia 5, New Mexico 4, Drake 3, California 2, Minnesota 2, Rice 2, BYU 1, Cent. Michigan 1.
EAST
Canisius 67, Iona 47
Md.-Eastern Shore 78, Savannah St. 46
SC State 63, Delaware St. 60
SOUTH
NC A&T 72, Bethune-Cookman 48
NC Central 64, Florida A&M 57
