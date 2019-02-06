STATE

Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

EAST

Bucknell 84, Loyola (Md.) 72

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Georgetown 76, Providence 67

Hartford 70, UMBC 61

Holy Cross 56, Army 42

Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Navy 77, American U. 67

St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Temple 81, UConn 63

VCU 60, George Washington 50

Vermont 86, Maine 63

Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT

SOUTH

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Georgia Southern 103, Louisiana-Lafayette 86

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Georgia St. 76

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Mississippi 75, Texas A&M 71

New Orleans 81, Northwestern St. 73, OT

Richmond 81, George Mason 67

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

MIDWEST

Bradley 79, N. Iowa 71

Indiana St. 85, Evansville 62

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 59

N. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 70

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 75, Lamar 64

SE Louisiana 64, Texas A&M-CC 58

Sam Houston St. 77, McNeese St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 79, Houston Baptist 77

Texas 84, Baylor 72

FAR WEST

Air Force 81, Wyoming 76

Colorado 84, UCLA 73

No. 19 Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

WISCONSIN (17-6)

Happ 6-13 3-6 15, Reuvers 4-9 0-0 9, Iverson 3-3 0-2 6, Trice 3-10 0-0 9, Davison 2-12 5-6 10, Ford 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-3 4-4 7, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 12-18 56.

MINNESOTA (16-7)

Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 6-16 4-5 16, Coffey 3-10 2-2 8, Kalscheur 3-8 1-2 8, McBrayer 1-9 1-2 3, Stockman 0-0 0-0 0, Oturu 5-7 2-2 12, Stull 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 20-57 10-13 51.

Halftime—Wisconsin 24-21. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 6-22 (Trice 3-8, Pritzl 1-1, Reuvers 1-3, Davison 1-5, King 0-1, Ford 0-4), Minnesota 1-13 (Kalscheur 1-5, Washington 0-2, Coffey 0-2, McBrayer 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 13), Minnesota 41 (Murphy 19). Assists—Wisconsin 10 (Happ 4), Minnesota 10 (McBrayer 5). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 13, Minnesota 16.

College women

EAST

Buffalo 73, Toledo 63

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51

Hartford 92, UMBC 47

La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71

Maine 66, Vermont 45

New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46

Saint Joseph's 66, Davidson 54

Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53

UConn 118, East Carolina 55

VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50

SOUTH

George Mason 61, George Washington 46

New Orleans 84, Northwestern St. 73

SE Louisiana 56, Texas A&M-CC 45

Sam Houston St. 93, McNeese St. 80

South Florida 50, Tulane 45

UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61

Wichita St. 57, Memphis 48

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63

Dayton 71, Richmond 50

Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51

Miami (Ohio) 63, E. Michigan 58

Minnesota 65, Indiana 61

N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47

Ohio 92, Akron 70

Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 73

South Dakota 78, Nebraska-Omaha 33

W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60

Oral Roberts 74, Denver 66

Stephen F. Austin 65, Houston Baptist 53

TCU 70, Texas Tech 63

Tulsa 49, SMU 35

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59

