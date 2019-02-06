STATE
Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51
EAST
Bucknell 84, Loyola (Md.) 72
Fordham 85, UMass 67
Georgetown 76, Providence 67
Hartford 70, UMBC 61
Holy Cross 56, Army 42
Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62
Navy 77, American U. 67
St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49
Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59
Temple 81, UConn 63
VCU 60, George Washington 50
Vermont 86, Maine 63
Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT
SOUTH
Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42
Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53
Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64
Georgia Southern 103, Louisiana-Lafayette 86
Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73
Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55
Louisiana-Monroe 82, Georgia St. 76
Miami 62, Notre Dame 47
Mississippi 75, Texas A&M 71
New Orleans 81, Northwestern St. 73, OT
Richmond 81, George Mason 67
Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49
MIDWEST
Bradley 79, N. Iowa 71
Indiana St. 85, Evansville 62
Maryland 60, Nebraska 45
Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 59
N. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 70
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 75, Lamar 64
SE Louisiana 64, Texas A&M-CC 58
Sam Houston St. 77, McNeese St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 79, Houston Baptist 77
Texas 84, Baylor 72
FAR WEST
Air Force 81, Wyoming 76
Colorado 84, UCLA 73
No. 19 Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51
WISCONSIN (17-6)
Happ 6-13 3-6 15, Reuvers 4-9 0-0 9, Iverson 3-3 0-2 6, Trice 3-10 0-0 9, Davison 2-12 5-6 10, Ford 0-4 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Pritzl 1-3 4-4 7, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 12-18 56.
MINNESOTA (16-7)
Curry 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 6-16 4-5 16, Coffey 3-10 2-2 8, Kalscheur 3-8 1-2 8, McBrayer 1-9 1-2 3, Stockman 0-0 0-0 0, Oturu 5-7 2-2 12, Stull 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 20-57 10-13 51.
Halftime—Wisconsin 24-21. 3-Point Goals—Wisconsin 6-22 (Trice 3-8, Pritzl 1-1, Reuvers 1-3, Davison 1-5, King 0-1, Ford 0-4), Minnesota 1-13 (Kalscheur 1-5, Washington 0-2, Coffey 0-2, McBrayer 0-4). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Wisconsin 28 (Happ 13), Minnesota 41 (Murphy 19). Assists—Wisconsin 10 (Happ 4), Minnesota 10 (McBrayer 5). Total Fouls—Wisconsin 13, Minnesota 16.
College women
EAST
Buffalo 73, Toledo 63
Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51
Hartford 92, UMBC 47
La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71
Maine 66, Vermont 45
New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46
Saint Joseph's 66, Davidson 54
Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53
UConn 118, East Carolina 55
VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50
SOUTH
George Mason 61, George Washington 46
New Orleans 84, Northwestern St. 73
SE Louisiana 56, Texas A&M-CC 45
Sam Houston St. 93, McNeese St. 80
South Florida 50, Tulane 45
UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61
Wichita St. 57, Memphis 48
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63
Dayton 71, Richmond 50
Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51
Miami (Ohio) 63, E. Michigan 58
Minnesota 65, Indiana 61
N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47
Ohio 92, Akron 70
Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 73
South Dakota 78, Nebraska-Omaha 33
W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60
Oral Roberts 74, Denver 66
Stephen F. Austin 65, Houston Baptist 53
TCU 70, Texas Tech 63
Tulsa 49, SMU 35
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.