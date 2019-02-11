AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Tennessee (40);22-1;1573;1

2. Duke (24);21-2;1554;2

3. Gonzaga;23-2;1457;4

4. Virginia;20-2;1406;3

5. Kentucky;20-3;1330;5

6. Michigan;22-2;1253;7

7. Nevada;23-1;1230;6

8. North Carolina;19-4;1178;8

9. Houston;23-1;1022;12

10. Marquette;20-4;953;10

11. Michigan St.;19-5;948;9

12. Purdue;17-6;900;15

13. Villanova;19-5;753;14

14. Kansas;18-6;699;13

15. Texas Tech;19-5;660;18

16. Louisville;17-7;542;16

17. Florida St.;18-5;455;22

18. Kansas St.;18-5;444;—

19. LSU;19-4;437;21

20. Wisconsin;17-7;403;19

21. Iowa;19-5;399;20

22. Virginia Tech;18-5;393;11

23. Iowa St.;18-6;280;17

24. Maryland;18-6;196;24

25. Buffalo;20-3;170;23

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.

EAST

Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75

SOUTH

NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61

NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52

Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54

Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85

Virginia 69, North Carolina 61

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Baylor (22);21-1;694;1

2. Louisville (3);23-1;664;2

3. Oregon (3);23-1;653;3

4. UConn;21-2;607;5

5. Mississippi St.;22-1;596;6

6. Notre Dame;22-3;553;4

7. Maryland;22-2;522;10

8. Marquette;21-3;513;8

9. Oregon St.;20-4;436;7

10. Stanford;19-4;423;11

11. South Carolina;17-5;403;12

12. N.C. State;21-2;400;9

13. Gonzaga;22-2;363;13

14. Iowa;19-5;329;16

15. Texas;19-5;294;14

16. Syracuse;18-5;277;15

17. Kentucky;19-5;206;19

18. Iowa St.;18-5;205;22

19. Arizona St.;16-6;202;20

20. Miami;21-5;186;25

21. Florida St.;20-4;146;24

22. Texas A&M;18-5;126;18

23. Rutgers;17-6;105;20

24. Michigan St.;16-6;65;23

25. South Dakota;22-3;42;—

Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

EAST

Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Bryant 66

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 76, Howard 63

NC A&T 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NC Central 65, Delaware St. 64

Norfolk St. 69, Florida A&M 45

SC State 60, Coppin St. 55

Savannah St. 53, Morgan St. 35

