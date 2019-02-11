AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Tennessee (40);22-1;1573;1
2. Duke (24);21-2;1554;2
3. Gonzaga;23-2;1457;4
4. Virginia;20-2;1406;3
5. Kentucky;20-3;1330;5
6. Michigan;22-2;1253;7
7. Nevada;23-1;1230;6
8. North Carolina;19-4;1178;8
9. Houston;23-1;1022;12
10. Marquette;20-4;953;10
11. Michigan St.;19-5;948;9
12. Purdue;17-6;900;15
13. Villanova;19-5;753;14
14. Kansas;18-6;699;13
15. Texas Tech;19-5;660;18
16. Louisville;17-7;542;16
17. Florida St.;18-5;455;22
18. Kansas St.;18-5;444;—
19. LSU;19-4;437;21
20. Wisconsin;17-7;403;19
21. Iowa;19-5;399;20
22. Virginia Tech;18-5;393;11
23. Iowa St.;18-6;280;17
24. Maryland;18-6;196;24
25. Buffalo;20-3;170;23
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 76, Auburn 35, Wofford 22, Washington 17, Lipscomb 6, TCU 5, Texas 3, Clemson 1.
EAST
Bucknell 87, Lehigh 75
SOUTH
NC A&T 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 61
NC Central 87, Delaware St. 52
Norfolk St. 66, Florida A&M 54
Savannah St. 88, Morgan St. 85
Virginia 69, North Carolina 61
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Baylor (22);21-1;694;1
2. Louisville (3);23-1;664;2
3. Oregon (3);23-1;653;3
4. UConn;21-2;607;5
5. Mississippi St.;22-1;596;6
6. Notre Dame;22-3;553;4
7. Maryland;22-2;522;10
8. Marquette;21-3;513;8
9. Oregon St.;20-4;436;7
10. Stanford;19-4;423;11
11. South Carolina;17-5;403;12
12. N.C. State;21-2;400;9
13. Gonzaga;22-2;363;13
14. Iowa;19-5;329;16
15. Texas;19-5;294;14
16. Syracuse;18-5;277;15
17. Kentucky;19-5;206;19
18. Iowa St.;18-5;205;22
19. Arizona St.;16-6;202;20
20. Miami;21-5;186;25
21. Florida St.;20-4;146;24
22. Texas A&M;18-5;126;18
23. Rutgers;17-6;105;20
24. Michigan St.;16-6;65;23
25. South Dakota;22-3;42;—
Others receiving votes: Utah 32, UCF 26, Drake 8, UCLA 8, Rice 6, Missouri 3, Boise St. 2, Minnesota 2, Ohio 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.
EAST
Sacred Heart 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, Bryant 66
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 76, Howard 63
NC A&T 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 58
NC Central 65, Delaware St. 64
Norfolk St. 69, Florida A&M 45
SC State 60, Coppin St. 55
Savannah St. 53, Morgan St. 35
