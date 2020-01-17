College basketball: Elleby nets 25, Washington State shocks No. 8 Oregon 72-61 SAT

CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon 72-61 on Thursday night in Pullman, Wash.
Elleby, who was held to a season-low six points in his last game, helped Washington State (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) to its first win over a Top-10 opponent since 2007.
Elleby shot 9 for 20, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added a season-high 14 rebounds. Isaac Bonton finished with 12 points and six assists, and Jeff Pollard scored 11 for the Cougars.
Payton Pritchard had 22 points and five assists for Oregon (14-4, 3-2), which had its three-game winning streak halted. Chris Duarte had 15 points for the Ducks.
Washington State then went on a 9-0 run that closed out Oregon.
NO. 1 GONZAGA 105, SANTA CLARA 54: At Spokane, Wash., Joel Ayayi scored 19 points and Filip Petrusev and Admon Gilder each scored 18 as Gonzaga earned its 33rd straight home win, the longest streak in the nation.
Corey Kispert added 16 points for Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0 West Coast). Josip Vrankic scored 12 points and Trey Wertz 11 for cold-shooting Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2).
Women
NO. 6 OREGON 87, NO. 3 STANFORD 55: At Eugene, Ore., Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 37 points to become Oregon’s all-time leading scorer, and the sixth-ranked Ducks handed Stanford its first conference loss.
NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 78, MISSOURI 45: At Columbia, Mo., Aliyah Boston and Victaria Saxon each had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina (17-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference).
NO. 4 UCONN 59, CENTRAL FLA. 52: At Orlando, Fla., Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally to lead Connecticut (15-1).
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 81, BOSTON COLLEGE 70: At Boston, Dana Evans hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 27 points for Louisville (17-1).
NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 68, NO. 13 FLORIDA ST. 51: At Raleigh, N.C., Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State.
NO. 10 MISSISSIPPI ST. 64, LSU 60: At Starkville, Miss., Jordan Danberry scored 16 points and Jessika Carter had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season to lead Mississippi State (16-2).