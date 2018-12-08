Freshman RJ Barrett had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and No. 3 Duke beat Yale 91-58 on Saturday at Durham, N.C.
Fellow rookie Zion Williamson had 20 points for the Blue Devils, who led 41-32 at halftime but hit their first six shots after the break to finally stretch out the lead. Duke (9-1) shot 57 percent after halftime and 49 percent overall for its fourth straight win.
Yale (4-3) shot 35 percent and committed 23 turnovers that the Blue Devils converted into 24 points.
“I thought our defense was there in both halves,” said Williamson. “I feel like we just weren’t sharp (before halftime). We were just playing hard but not sharp. We were kind of playing sloppy with it. I feel like once we sharpened up, we were fine.”
Miye Oni had 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out for the Bulldogs, who missed 20 of 23 3-point tries — including all 13 after halftime.
NO. 2 KANSAS 63, NEW MEXICO ST. 60: At Kansas City, Mo., Dedric Lawson had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Kansas (8-0) got past New Mexico State in the Jayhawk Shootout.
NO. 5 MICHIGAN 89, SO. CAROLINA 78: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Jordan Poole scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, and Michigan remained unbeaten. Iggy Brazdeikis scored 17 points and Jon Teske added 15 for Michigan (10-0).
NO. 8 AUBURN 82, DAYTON 72: At Auburn, Ala., Bryce Brown scored a career-high 34 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Auburn (8-1).
SETON HALL 84, NO. 9 KENTUCKY 83, OT: At New York, Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime and Seton Hall overcame Keldon Johnson’s half-court heave that tied the score at the regulation buzzer.
Johnson had a chance to win it for the Wildcats (7-2), but his 3-point try with a second remaining was blocked by Quincy McKnight. Washington had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Kentucky.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN ST. 63, FLORIDA 59: At Gainesville, Fla., Kyle Ahrens scored Michigan State’s final seven points, including a two-handed jam with 8.7 seconds remaining. Xavier Tillman led the Spartans (8-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Women
NO. 1 UCONN 99, SETON HALL 61: At Hartford, Conn., Katie Lou Samuelson had 26 points and 16 rebounds for UConn. Napheesa Collier had 18 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for Connecticut (9-0).
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 72, TOLEDO 56: At Toledo, Ohio, Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points to help Notre Dame bounce back from its loss to Connecticut last weekend.
Jessica Shepard had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jackie Young finished with 14 points and 10 boards for the Irish (8-1), who pulled away after leading by six points at halftime.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 87, JAMES MADISON 63: At College Park, Md., Brianna Fraser had 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading Maryland to the victory.
Kaila Charles also had 24 points for the Terrapins (9-0), who never trailed. Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
NO. 10 NO. CAROLINA ST. 76, GEORGETOWN 65: At Washington, D.C., Elissa Cunane equaled her career high with 23 points and DD Rogers had a career-best 20 rebounds for North Carolina State.
Kiara Leslie added 18 points as the Wolfpack improved to 10-0 for the first time since the 1997-98 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.