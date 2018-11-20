R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish scored 18 points each, and top-ranked Duke survived its stiffest challenge of the season, holding off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game in Hawaii.
The Blue Devils (5-0) got off to another stellar start, looking as if they run another top-10 team out of the gym.
The Tigers (4-1) clawed back, trimming a 17-point deficit to 61-56 in the second half by fearlessly attacking Duke at both ends.
But every time Auburn tried to get closer, the Blue Devils answered with an alley-oop dunk or step-back jumper.
Marques Bolden anchored Duke’s defense, blocking seven shots while finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Blue Devils blocked 11 shots overall.
Jared Harper had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.
Local
HILLSDALE 53, UW-PARKSIDE 44: Chavares Flanigan posted a near double-double for the Rangers, but the team’s second half comeback fell short in Michigan.
The Rangers (1-1) trailed by 14 points at the end of the first half—30-16—but outscored Hillsdale 28-23 in the second.
“It was a brutal start, but I was proud with how we hung in there and stayed true to what we do,” said Rangers coach Luke Reigel. “It would have an easy to shut down and lose by 30, but we came back and gave ourselves a chance.
Flanigan scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists. Brabndon Hau added seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Parkside, which shot 34 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc, cut the lead to one with eight minutes left, but could never take the lead. Hillsdale (3-1) had just four turnovers to Parkside’s 21.
Women
CARTHAGE 72, CALVIN 49: The Lady Reds improved to 3-1 with a victory at Calvin College.
Carthage trailed by two points at halftime, but used a 23-5 third quarter run to take the lead.
Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward scored five points and collected eight rebounds.
The Lady Reds shot 40 percent from the field on 27 of 68 shooting and made 8 of 9 free throw attempts.
