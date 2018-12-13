STATE
Wisconsin 101, Savannah State 60
UW-Milwaukee 69, UMKC 66
EAST
Dartmouth 78, Boston U. 68
Duquesne 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57
SOUTH
Campbell 100, Central Penn College 53
FIU 102, North Florida 89
Gardner-Webb 81, Kennesaw St. 77, OT
Longwood 81, Averett 57
North Alabama 90, Huntingdon 58
MIDWEST
Wright St. 91, Northwestern Ohio 52
SOUTHWEST
Rice 78, St. Edwards 73
SAVANNAH ST. (3-9)
Harper 4-12 1-1 11, Dubose 1-5 0-0 3, Dotson 8-16 0-1 20, Saeed 3-4 0-0 7, Sellers 4-10 0-0 11, Hansen 4-9 0-0 8, Grant Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 1-2 60.
WISCONSIN (9-2)
Reuvers 3-5 0-0 7, Happ 7-8 4-5 18, Davison 8-11 2-2 24, Trice 5-8 0-0 14, King 4-8 2-3 10, Thomas 2-6 2-2 6, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Strickland 5-7 1-2 14, Pritzl 2-5 0-0 5, McGrory 1-3 0-0 3, Ballard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-66 11-14 101.
Halftime—Wisconsin 69-32. 3-Point Goals—Savannah St. 11-39 (Dotson 4-11, Sellers 3-8, Harper 2-8, Saeed 1-1, Dubose 1-5, Joseph 0-2, Hansen 0-2, Grant Jr. 0-2), Wisconsin 16-34 (Davison 6-9, Trice 4-7, Strickland 3-4, Reuvers 1-1, McGrory 1-2, Pritzl 1-4, Ford 0-2, Ballard 0-2, King 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Savannah St. 20 (Harper 12), Wisconsin 43 (Happ 11). Assists—Savannah St. 16 (Sellers 8), Wisconsin 28 (Strickland, Happ 6). Total Fouls—Savannah St. 15, Wisconsin 5. A—17,004 (17,230).
College women
SOUTH
East Carolina 66, Liberty 63
Howard 69, Campbell 64
MIDWEST
Wright St. 83, Kentucky State 53
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 60, MVSU 57
