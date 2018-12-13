STATE

Wisconsin 101, Savannah State 60

UW-Milwaukee 69, UMKC 66

EAST

Dartmouth 78, Boston U. 68

Duquesne 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 57

SOUTH

Campbell 100, Central Penn College 53

FIU 102, North Florida 89

Gardner-Webb 81, Kennesaw St. 77, OT

Longwood 81, Averett 57

North Alabama 90, Huntingdon 58

MIDWEST

Wright St. 91, Northwestern Ohio 52

SOUTHWEST

Rice 78, St. Edwards 73

SAVANNAH ST. (3-9)

Harper 4-12 1-1 11, Dubose 1-5 0-0 3, Dotson 8-16 0-1 20, Saeed 3-4 0-0 7, Sellers 4-10 0-0 11, Hansen 4-9 0-0 8, Grant Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 1-2 60.

WISCONSIN (9-2)

Reuvers 3-5 0-0 7, Happ 7-8 4-5 18, Davison 8-11 2-2 24, Trice 5-8 0-0 14, King 4-8 2-3 10, Thomas 2-6 2-2 6, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Strickland 5-7 1-2 14, Pritzl 2-5 0-0 5, McGrory 1-3 0-0 3, Ballard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-66 11-14 101.

Halftime—Wisconsin 69-32. 3-Point Goals—Savannah St. 11-39 (Dotson 4-11, Sellers 3-8, Harper 2-8, Saeed 1-1, Dubose 1-5, Joseph 0-2, Hansen 0-2, Grant Jr. 0-2), Wisconsin 16-34 (Davison 6-9, Trice 4-7, Strickland 3-4, Reuvers 1-1, McGrory 1-2, Pritzl 1-4, Ford 0-2, Ballard 0-2, King 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Savannah St. 20 (Harper 12), Wisconsin 43 (Happ 11). Assists—Savannah St. 16 (Sellers 8), Wisconsin 28 (Strickland, Happ 6). Total Fouls—Savannah St. 15, Wisconsin 5. A—17,004 (17,230).

College women

SOUTH

East Carolina 66, Liberty 63

Howard 69, Campbell 64

MIDWEST

Wright St. 83, Kentucky State 53

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 60, MVSU 57

