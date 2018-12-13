EAST

Boston College 82, Columbia 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, Army 84

Hartford 91, Bryant 74

Rider 81, Norfolk St. 71

Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79

Temple 65, UMass 63

SOUTH

Georgia St. 95, Chattanooga 88

Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68

Mississippi 69, SE Louisiana 47

Presbyterian 103, VMI 70

Troy 88, Carver 43

UNC-Greensboro 77, Coppin St. 54

MIDWEST

DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70

IUPUI 116, Indiana-Northwest 79

Murray St. 80, S. Illinois 52

South Dakota 78, Bellevue 52

Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44

FAR WEST

Boise St. 67, Alabama St. 57

College women

EAST

Dartmouth 70, Mass.-Lowell 54

UCF 71, Duquesne 63

UMass 66, Boston U. 55

SOUTH

Furman 73, FAU 57

Georgia Southern 69, Presbyterian 68

Jacksonville St. 55, Alabama A&M 48

Louisiana Tech 72, SE Louisiana 54

Mississippi 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

NC Central 66, UNC-Greensboro 57

New Orleans 68, Dillard 59

Norfolk St. 74, Longwood 42

Troy 91, Talladega 70

MIDWEST

Minnesota 84, Coppin St. 52

North Dakota 84, Mayville State 50

Oregon 87, S. Dakota St. 79

Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 80, Santa Clara 53

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments