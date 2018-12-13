EAST
Boston College 82, Columbia 73
Fairleigh Dickinson 93, Army 84
Hartford 91, Bryant 74
Rider 81, Norfolk St. 71
Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79
Temple 65, UMass 63
SOUTH
Georgia St. 95, Chattanooga 88
Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68
Mississippi 69, SE Louisiana 47
Presbyterian 103, VMI 70
Troy 88, Carver 43
UNC-Greensboro 77, Coppin St. 54
MIDWEST
DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70
IUPUI 116, Indiana-Northwest 79
Murray St. 80, S. Illinois 52
South Dakota 78, Bellevue 52
Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44
FAR WEST
Boise St. 67, Alabama St. 57
College women
EAST
Dartmouth 70, Mass.-Lowell 54
UCF 71, Duquesne 63
UMass 66, Boston U. 55
SOUTH
Furman 73, FAU 57
Georgia Southern 69, Presbyterian 68
Jacksonville St. 55, Alabama A&M 48
Louisiana Tech 72, SE Louisiana 54
Mississippi 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 57
NC Central 66, UNC-Greensboro 57
New Orleans 68, Dillard 59
Norfolk St. 74, Longwood 42
Troy 91, Talladega 70
MIDWEST
Minnesota 84, Coppin St. 52
North Dakota 84, Mayville State 50
Oregon 87, S. Dakota St. 79
Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 80, Santa Clara 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.