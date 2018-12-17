AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (56);9-0;1586;1
2. Duke (5);9-1;1488;2
3. Tennessee (2);8-1;1464;3
4. Michigan (1);11-0;1442;5
5. Virginia (1);9-0;1400;6
6. Nevada;11-0;1319;7
7. Auburn;9-1;1156;8
8. Gonzaga;9-2;1147;4
9. North Carolina;8-2;1126;12
10. Michigan St.;9-2;1070;9
11. Florida St.;8-1;949;10
12. Texas Tech;10-0;912;11
13. Virginia Tech;9-1;838;13
14. Buffalo;10-0;684;14
15. Ohio St.;9-1;647;15
16. Wisconsin;9-2;619;16
17. Mississippi St.;9-1;529;18
18. Arizona St.;8-1;415;20
19. Kentucky;8-2;377;19
20. Marquette;8-2;350;21
21. Houston;10-0;266;24
22. Indiana;9-2;226;25
23. Iowa;8-2;224;22
24. Furman;12-0;208;23
25. Nebraska;9-2;156;—
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.
STATE
Eastern Connecticut State 78, Carthage 71
EAST
Cornell 70, Longwood 64
SOUTH
Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68
Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69
High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT
Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48
Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78
Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61
Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65
Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57
SOUTHWEST
UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77
FAR WEST
Utah 93, Florida A&M 64
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame;9-1;738;2
3. Louisville;11-0;712;4
4. Mississippi St.;10-0;681;5
5. Maryland;10-0;632;6
6. Baylor;8-1;585;3
7. Oregon;8-1;583;7
8. Stanford;7-1;561;11
9. Tennessee;8-0;558;9
10. N.C. State;11-0;510;10
11. Oregon St.;8-2;429;8
12. Texas;8-2;390;12
13. Minnesota;10-0;387;13
14. California;9-0;386;13
15. Syracuse;9-2;337;15
16. Iowa;8-2;303;16
17. Arizona St.;8-2;227;17
18. Kentucky;10-1;215;18
19. Marquette;8-2;191;19
20. DePaul;7-3;185;20
21. Gonzaga;10-1;148;21
22. Michigan St.;9-1;134;23
23. Texas A&M;8-2;98;—
24. Miami;9-2;95;24
25. South Carolina;6-4;66;25
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.
STATE
Marquette 93, Binghamton 40
EAST
Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64
Syracuse 94, Niagara 45
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70
Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51
Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65
McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54
North Alabama 86, MVSU 72
Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59
SE Louisiana 49, Louisiana-Monroe 42
South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40
South Florida 102, Vermont 55
UCF 64, Pacific 57
Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73
Butler 72, Indiana St. 49
Missouri 69, Texas State 50
N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59
Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35
Oakland 64, Rochester College 46
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35
Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37
UALR 63, Tulsa 53
FAR WEST
Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.