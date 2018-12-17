AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Kansas (56);9-0;1586;1

2. Duke (5);9-1;1488;2

3. Tennessee (2);8-1;1464;3

4. Michigan (1);11-0;1442;5

5. Virginia (1);9-0;1400;6

6. Nevada;11-0;1319;7

7. Auburn;9-1;1156;8

8. Gonzaga;9-2;1147;4

9. North Carolina;8-2;1126;12

10. Michigan St.;9-2;1070;9

11. Florida St.;8-1;949;10

12. Texas Tech;10-0;912;11

13. Virginia Tech;9-1;838;13

14. Buffalo;10-0;684;14

15. Ohio St.;9-1;647;15

16. Wisconsin;9-2;619;16

17. Mississippi St.;9-1;529;18

18. Arizona St.;8-1;415;20

19. Kentucky;8-2;377;19

20. Marquette;8-2;350;21

21. Houston;10-0;266;24

22. Indiana;9-2;226;25

23. Iowa;8-2;224;22

24. Furman;12-0;208;23

25. Nebraska;9-2;156;—

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 115, Maryland 103, Kansas St. 90, St. John's 59, Villanova 52, N.C. State 38, Purdue 20, TCU 17, Iowa St. 9, Cincinnati 7, Louisville 6, Florida 3, Minnesota 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, NJIT 1.

STATE

Eastern Connecticut State 78, Carthage 71

EAST

Cornell 70, Longwood 64

SOUTH

Florida St. 85, SE Missouri 68

Gardner-Webb 79, Georgia Tech 69

High Point 90, NC Wesleyan 85, OT

Lipscomb 119, Covenant 48

Morgan St. 85, Wilmington 78

Samford 85, Houston Baptist 61

Vanderbilt 81, Arizona St. 65

Wake Forest 67, Davidson 63

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 63, Incarnate Word 57

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 101, Bethany (KS) 77

FAR WEST

Utah 93, Florida A&M 64

College women

AP Top 25

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;9-1;738;2

3. Louisville;11-0;712;4

4. Mississippi St.;10-0;681;5

5. Maryland;10-0;632;6

6. Baylor;8-1;585;3

7. Oregon;8-1;583;7

8. Stanford;7-1;561;11

9. Tennessee;8-0;558;9

10. N.C. State;11-0;510;10

11. Oregon St.;8-2;429;8

12. Texas;8-2;390;12

13. Minnesota;10-0;387;13

14. California;9-0;386;13

15. Syracuse;9-2;337;15

16. Iowa;8-2;303;16

17. Arizona St.;8-2;227;17

18. Kentucky;10-1;215;18

19. Marquette;8-2;191;19

20. DePaul;7-3;185;20

21. Gonzaga;10-1;148;21

22. Michigan St.;9-1;134;23

23. Texas A&M;8-2;98;—

24. Miami;9-2;95;24

25. South Carolina;6-4;66;25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 22, South Dakota 22, Florida St. 21, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 19, Missouri 13, Indiana 11, Georgia 8, Utah 5, Southern Cal 4, Drake 1, South Dakota St. 1, West Virginia 1.

STATE

Marquette 93, Binghamton 40

EAST

Kent St. 76, St. Bonaventure 64

Syracuse 94, Niagara 45

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 94, Wofford 70

Belmont 67, Chattanooga 51

Florida Gulf Coast 81, Abilene Christian 65

McNeese St. 106, Southern University at New Orleans 54

North Alabama 86, MVSU 72

Rust College 78, Alcorn St. 59

SE Louisiana 49, Louisiana-Monroe 42

South Alabama 97, Faulkner 40

South Florida 102, Vermont 55

UCF 64, Pacific 57

Wake Forest 50, James Madison 49

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 79, Detroit 73

Butler 72, Indiana St. 49

Missouri 69, Texas State 50

N. Illinois 78, E. Illinois 59

Northwestern 97, Chicago St. 35

Oakland 64, Rochester College 46

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 70, Williams Baptist 35

Lamar 93, Howard Payne 37

UALR 63, Tulsa 53

FAR WEST

Cal Poly 60, Seattle 50

