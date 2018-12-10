AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Kansas (57);8-0;1583;2
2. Duke (4);9-1;1454;3
3. Tennessee (1);7-1;1421;7
4. Gonzaga (1);9-1;1412;1
5. Michigan (1);10-0;1398;5
6. Virginia (1);9-0;1384;4
7. Nevada;10-0;1283;6
8. Auburn;8-1;1151;8
9. Michigan St.;8-2;1066;10
10. Florida St.;8-1;991;11
11. Texas Tech;8-0;914;13
12. North Carolina;7-2;890;14
13. Virginia Tech;8-1;833;15
14. Buffalo;9-0;664;17
15. Ohio St.;8-1;621;19
16. Wisconsin;8-2;599;12
17. Villanova;8-2;532;21
18. Mississippi St.;8-1;441;22
19. Kentucky;7-2;385;9
20. Arizona St.;7-1;351;20
21. Marquette;8-2;281;—
22. Iowa;7-2;208;18
23. Furman;10-0;189;25
24. Houston;8-0;173;—
25. Syracuse;7-2;118;—
25. Indiana;8-2;118;—
25. Kansas St.;6-2;118;16
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 115, Maryland 105, Oklahoma 82, Cincinnati 73, St. John's 57, Purdue 40, N.C. State 26, Iowa St. 19, TCU 13, San Francisco 5, UCLA 3, Butler 2, Minnesota 2, Davidson 1, Florida 1, NJIT 1, Seton Hall 1, Texas 1.
EAST
Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73
Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50
Maine 98, Maine at Machias 43
SOUTH
Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64
College women
AP Top 25
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1
2. Notre Dame;8-1;736;2
3. Baylor;7-0;705;4
4. Louisville;10-0;685;5
5. Mississippi St.;9-0;654;6
6. Maryland;9-0;605;7
7. Oregon;7-1;576;3
8. Oregon St.;7-1;555;8
9. Tennessee;8-0;545;9
10. N.C. State;10-0;486;10
11. Stanford;6-1;464;11
12. Texas;7-2;389;12
13. Minnesota;9-0;374;14
13. California;8-0;374;13
15. Syracuse;8-2;336;15
16. Iowa;8-2;299;16
17. Arizona St.;7-2;226;17
18. Kentucky;9-1;196;19
19. Marquette;7-2;184;18
20. DePaul;7-3;182;20
21. Gonzaga;9-1;142;24
22. Missouri;8-2;122;23
23. Michigan St.;8-1;121;—
24. Miami;8-2;82;25
25. South Carolina;5-4;77;22
Others receiving votes: Drake 39, Texas A&M 24, Florida St. 22, Virginia Tech 21, South Florida 16, Iowa St. 14, Indiana 12, Georgia 11, South Dakota 10, Utah 5, West Virginia 5, Southern Cal 3, Cent. Michigan 1, North Carolina 1, South Dakota St. 1.
STATE
Carthage 66, Cornell (Iowa) 40
SOUTH
Maryland 83, Loyola (Md.) 48
