1. Kansas (57);8-0;1583;2

2. Duke (4);9-1;1454;3

3. Tennessee (1);7-1;1421;7

4. Gonzaga (1);9-1;1412;1

5. Michigan (1);10-0;1398;5

6. Virginia (1);9-0;1384;4

7. Nevada;10-0;1283;6

8. Auburn;8-1;1151;8

9. Michigan St.;8-2;1066;10

10. Florida St.;8-1;991;11

11. Texas Tech;8-0;914;13

12. North Carolina;7-2;890;14

13. Virginia Tech;8-1;833;15

14. Buffalo;9-0;664;17

15. Ohio St.;8-1;621;19

16. Wisconsin;8-2;599;12

17. Villanova;8-2;532;21

18. Mississippi St.;8-1;441;22

19. Kentucky;7-2;385;9

20. Arizona St.;7-1;351;20

21. Marquette;8-2;281;—

22. Iowa;7-2;208;18

23. Furman;10-0;189;25

24. Houston;8-0;173;—

25. Syracuse;7-2;118;—

25. Indiana;8-2;118;—

25. Kansas St.;6-2;118;16

EAST

Dartmouth 82, Sacred Heart 73

Hofstra 80, Manhattan 50

Maine 98, Maine at Machias 43

SOUTH

Marshall 76, Morehead St. 64

College women

1. UConn (31);9-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;8-1;736;2

3. Baylor;7-0;705;4

4. Louisville;10-0;685;5

5. Mississippi St.;9-0;654;6

6. Maryland;9-0;605;7

7. Oregon;7-1;576;3

8. Oregon St.;7-1;555;8

9. Tennessee;8-0;545;9

10. N.C. State;10-0;486;10

11. Stanford;6-1;464;11

12. Texas;7-2;389;12

13. Minnesota;9-0;374;14

13. California;8-0;374;13

15. Syracuse;8-2;336;15

16. Iowa;8-2;299;16

17. Arizona St.;7-2;226;17

18. Kentucky;9-1;196;19

19. Marquette;7-2;184;18

20. DePaul;7-3;182;20

21. Gonzaga;9-1;142;24

22. Missouri;8-2;122;23

23. Michigan St.;8-1;121;—

24. Miami;8-2;82;25

25. South Carolina;5-4;77;22

STATE

Carthage 66, Cornell (Iowa) 40

SOUTH

Maryland 83, Loyola (Md.) 48

