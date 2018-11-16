The Carthage College men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Friday night, beating North Central University 78-51 at Kenosha.
The Red Men (1-1) led 39-21 at the end of the first half and forced six Rams' turnovers. The second half was more of the same for Carthage, as it outscored the Rams 16-4 in the paint and shot 16 of 30 from the field.
Jordon Kedrowski, Kienan Baltimore and Sean Johnson each scored 12 points for Carthage. Kedrowski and Baltimore also grabbed 10 rebounds, while Johnson had five blocks.
Top Ten
NO. 2 KANSAS 89, LA.-LAFAYETTE 76: At Lawrence, Kan., Lagerald Vick hit seven 3-pointers and had a career-high 33 points for Kansas.
Vick also had nine rebounds while topping his 32-point outburst earlier in the week against Vermont. Dedric Lawson added 19 points for the Jayhawks (3-0), and Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and eight rebounds.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 97, COPPIN ST. 40: At Charlottesville, Va., De'Andre Hunter scored 20 points in Virginia's rout.
Hunter was outscoring the Eagles for most of the first half after hitting two early 3-pointers for the Cavaliers (3-0). A 3-pointer by Ibn Williams with 6:10 left finally gave Coppin State more points than the sophomore forward, but the Eagles trailed 26-13.
NO. 7 NO. CAROLINA 108, TENN. TECH 58: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Luke Maye had 15 points to help North Carolina to the runaway win. Sterling Manley added 13 points for the Tar Heels (4-0), who shot 55 percent against an overmatched opponent.
Women
UW-SUPERIOR 72, CARTHAGE 71: The Lady Reds' fourth-quarter rally fell short at the St. Norbert Classic Tournament in DePere.
Carthage (1-1) trailed 61-46 entering the fourth quarter, but scored 25 points and took the lead late in the game before Superior eked out the win.
The Lady Reds tied a season high with 10-three pointers on 25 attempts.
Prairie graduate Sammie Woodward led Carthage with four assists. She also had 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and one block.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA ST. 91, UW-PARKSIDE 83: Ali Bettencourt led the Rangers with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but a late rally by the Mustangs sent the Rangers to a loss at Marshall, Minn.
The Rangers (1-2) led by one point entering the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs went on an 8-0 run and Parkside never regained the lead.
Parkside's Carolina Rahkonen contributed 15 points and six rebounds in addition to Bettencourt's double-double. Parkside shot just 36 percent from the field.
