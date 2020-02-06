College basketball: Butler's Baldwin beats buzzer, Villanova

Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting No. 19 Butler over No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night at Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4 Big East) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points.

For Villanova (17-5, 7-3), Saddiq Bey had 29 points and six rebounds.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, WAKE FOREST 76: At Louisville, Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run as Louisville rallied to win its ninth straight.

NO. 12 SETON HALL 78, GEORGETOWN 71: At Washington, Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career high with eight blocks and Seton Hall raced out to a big lead.

The Pirates (17-5, 9-1 Big East) jumped to a 16-0 lead, going 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Powell, the second-leading scorer in the Big East, hit his scoring average of 21 points by halftime.

PURDUE 104, NO. 17 IOWA 68: At West Lafayette, Ind. Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures. Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points.

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 56: At Providence, R.I., A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away to win. Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points.

