College basketball: Buckeyes hit rare century mark

Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, helping No. 6 Ohio State rout Penn State 106-74 on Saturday at Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.
Four players hit double figures for the Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14.
Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points and Seth Lundy added 10 for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 0-1), who lost for the second time in four games and gave up 100 points for the first time since 2017. Penn State managed just 25 rebounds, far below its average of 44.
Senior Lamar Stevens, Penn State's leading scorer averaging 17.9 points, managed just 11 against the Buckeyes and fouled out after getting a technical with 13:26 left in the second half.
Ohio State started the first half 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, but started draining 3-pointers in the second half, hitting 14 of 26 for 53.8 percent for the game. The Buckeyes were led by Washington, who hit four straight and Kaleb Wesson who shot 4 for 6 from long range, including three straight in the second half. Ohio State now has back-to-back games with 10 or more 3-pointers.
CREIGHTON 95, NEBRASKA 76: At Omaha, Neb., Marcus Zegarowski scored 30 points to lead four Creighton players in double figures, and the Bluejays made fast work of Nebraska.
Zegarowski made four 3-pointers, finished 13 of 19 from the field, grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and matched his season high with six assists for the Bluejays (7-2).
Haanif Cheatham led the Cornhuskers (4-5) with 14 points. Cam Mack and Thor Thorbjarnarson had 12, Matej Kavas added 11 and Jervay Green had 10.
Big East
NO. 24 BUTLER 76, FLORIDA 62: At Indianapolis, Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead Butler.
Thompson made 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jordan Tucker added 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-0). Kamar Baldwin, who was averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Butler, scored 12 points.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Florida (6-3) with 17 points. Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke each scored 11.
ST. JOHN'S 70, W. VIRGINIA 68: At New York, Rasheen Dunn scored nine of his 13 points in the second half including the winning free throws with five seconds remaining as St. John's won its fourth straight.
Dunn shot only 3 of 11 from the floor, missing his four attempts from the arc, but made all seven of his free throws, including the final two after he was fouled by Derek Culver as Dunn appeared to slip as he drove to the hoop. St. John's went scoreless for over four minutes before Dunn's free throws.
Nick Rutherford added 11 points and Josh Roberts grabbed nine rebounds.
Women
NO. 6 SO. CAROLINA 78, TEMPLE 71: At Philadelphia, Tyasha Harris scored 21 points and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan added 15 to for South Carolina.
South Carolina (9-1) trailed 49-48 late in the third quarter before scoring the final five points of the period. The Gamecocks kept the momentum going to start the fourth quarter, extending the advantage to 69-54 on Herbert Harrigan's layup with 4:21 left in the game.