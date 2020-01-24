College basketball: Brunk leads Indiana to 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan State

Joey Brunk scored 14 points, including a key layup with a minute left to play, and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws Thursday night to close out Indiana's 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State at Bloomington, Ind.
The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller's 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago.
Cassius Winston had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Spartans (14-5, 6-2), who lost their third straight in the series.
NO. 12 OREGON 79, SO. CALIFORNIA 70, 2 OT: At Eugene, Ore., Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Pritchard reached a Pac-12 milestone for career points, rebounds and assists, for Oregon.
With 24 points and seven assists, Pritchard became the first player in the Pac-12 to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds.
Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, joining Oregon State's Gary Payton, Arizona's Damon Stoudamire and Jason Gardner, USC's Jordan McLaughlin and UCLA's Tyus Edney.
NO. 23 COLORADO 78, WASHINGTON ST. 56: At Boulder, Colo., Lucas Siewert scored 16 points, D'Shawn Schwartz had 13 as Colorado pulled away in the second half.
Evan Battey added 12 points and joined Siewert in pulling down 10 rebounds for Colorado (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12).
NO. 25 HOUSTON 63, UCONN 59: At Houston, DeJon Jarreau had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Caleb Mills scored 20 points as Houston won its third straight.
Jarreau and Mills combined for the final 17 points, including 12 free throws, as Houston overcame a six-point deficit in the final 5:15. Houston (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) was 25 of 34 from the free throw line in a foul-filled game.
Women
NO. 3 UCONN 60, NO. 23 TENNESSEE 45: At Storrs, Conn., Crystal Dangerfield scored 14 points and UConn used a dominant third quarter to win the first matchup in 13 years between the teams whose rivalry dominated the sport for over a decade.
Trailing by three at the half, the Huskies (17-1) scored 17 of the first 19 points in the third quarter, taking a 45-33 lead on Dangerfield's 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the period.
Rennia Davis scored 16 points to lead the Lady Vols (15-4).
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 71, VIRGINIA 56: At Louisville, Ky., Dana Evans scored 21 points and Louisville won its 11th straight.
The Cardinals (19-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 16-2 run over a nearly seven-minute stretch in the first half to take control.
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA ST. 88, PITTSBURGH 44: At Pittsburgh, Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and North Carolina State (18-1) used a 30-4 scoring outburst in the third quarter to win.
NO. 9 MISSISSIPPI ST. 68, VANDERBILT 52: At Nashville, Tenn., Jessika Carter scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter and Mississippi State held off for a rare victory at Memorial Gym.
The Bulldogs (17-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back quickly from their 81-79 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Monday night by notching their seventh straight victory over Vanderbilt.