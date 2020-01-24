College basketball: Brunk leads Indiana to 67-63 win over No. 11 Michigan State

Joey Brunk scored 14 points, including a key layup with a minute left to play, and Jerome Hunter made two late free throws Thursday night to close out Indiana's 67-63 victory over No. 11 Michigan State at Bloomington, Ind.

The Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) have won two straight and four of their last five. It was coach Archie Miller's 50th win since taking the job three seasons ago.

Cassius Winston had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Spartans (14-5, 6-2), who lost their third straight in the series.

NO. 12 OREGON 79, SO. CALIFORNIA 70, 2 OT: At Eugene, Ore., Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Pritchard reached a Pac-12 milestone for career points, rebounds and assists, for Oregon.

With 24 points and seven assists, Pritchard became the first player in the Pac-12 to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds.

Pritchard is the sixth player in Pac-12 history with 1,500 points and 600 assists, joining Oregon State's Gary Payton, Arizona's Damon Stoudamire and Jason Gardner, USC's Jordan McLaughlin and UCLA's Tyus Edney.