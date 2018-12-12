Baylor can focus on the big names and long break now that most of the overmatched nonconference opponents are out of the way.
Kalani Brown scored 21 points, Juicy Landrum added 14 and the Lady Bears prepped for No. 11 Stanford by rolling to a 96-58 victory over Morehead State on Wednesday at Waco, Texas.
Third-ranked Baylor (8-0) travels to face the Cardinal on Saturday before a 15-day break. After the Lady Bears host Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 31, top-ranked Connecticut comes to Waco on Jan. 3.
Brown had 12 points in the first quarter to help Baylor build a 32-16 lead on the way to its 26th straight home victory and 43rd win in a row at the Ferrell Center against nonconference opponents. The Lady Bears are 299-22 in nonconference home games since coach Kim Mulkey’s debut in 2000-01.
It was Baylor’s first game since a 25-point win over No. 25 South Carolina on Dec. 2.
Miranda Crockett and Crystal Simmons-Cozar scored 14 points apiece for Morehead State (7-3), which absorbed its second loss of at least 30 points to a Top 25 opponent. The other was an 87-57 loss to No. 18 Kentucky.
NO. 7 OREGON 87, SO. DAKOTA ST. 79: Satou Sabally scored a season-high 27 points and had six rebounds and Oregon used a big second half to beat South Dakota State.
Sabrina Ionescu added 26 points and eight rebounds to help the Ducks (8-1) avoid losing their second straight game. The then-No. 3 Ducks lost at Michigan State on Sunday.
