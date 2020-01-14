College basketball: Big East a beast again with four teams showcased in Top 25

It has been a long time since the Big East commanded the spotlight like it does in college basketball these days.

In fact, you probably have to go back about seven years to the days before conference realignment, when Bob Huggins was stalking the sidelines at West Virginia, Rick Pitino was leading Louisville, and the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden might as well have been a proving ground for national championship hopefuls.

Those high-profile schools and others are gone, of course. They’ve been replaced by such schools as Butler and Creighton and Xavier. But wouldn’t you know it? They are a big part of why the Big East is a beast once again.

The Bulldogs moved into fifth in the latest AP poll this week, climbing one spot after another perfect week. Perennial contender Villanova resides at No. 14, four spots ahead of Seton Hall, while the Bluejays moved into the poll at No. 25 to give the plucky Big East four ranked teams — more than the Atlantic Coast, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences.