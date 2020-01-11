College basketball: Baylor takes home first road win at Kansas

Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and fourth-ranked Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55 on Saturday for the Bears' first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

Freddie Gillespie added 13 points for the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), who also beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts.

NO. 5 AUBURN 82, GEORGIA 60: At Auburn, Ala., Samir Doughty had 17 points and Auburn shot 53 percent to its perfect record.

The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2).

INDIANA 66, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 54: At Bloomington, Ind., Devonte Green scored 19 points and Rob Phinisee added 13 in his first start of the season to help Indiana send the Buckeyes to their fourth straight loss.

The Hoosiers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) won their second straight. Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11.

NO. 13 LOUISVILLE 67, NOTRE DAME 64: At South Bend, Ind., Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half.