College basketball: Baylor takes home first road win at Kansas

Jared Butler scored 22 points, MaCio Teague added 16 and fourth-ranked Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55 on Saturday for the Bears' first win in 18 tries on the hallowed hardwood of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
Freddie Gillespie added 13 points for the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12), who also beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in 22 attempts.
NO. 5 AUBURN 82, GEORGIA 60: At Auburn, Ala., Samir Doughty had 17 points and Auburn shot 53 percent to its perfect record.
The Tigers (15-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) surged with a 40-13 run after falling behind early to the Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2).
INDIANA 66, NO. 11 OHIO STATE 54: At Bloomington, Ind., Devonte Green scored 19 points and Rob Phinisee added 13 in his first start of the season to help Indiana send the Buckeyes to their fourth straight loss.
The Hoosiers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) won their second straight. Andre Wesson scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (11-5, 1-4) and Kaleb Wesson finished with 11.
NO. 13 LOUISVILLE 67, NOTRE DAME 64: At South Bend, Ind., Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double figures with 20 points as the Cardinals withstood a furious Notre Dame comeback in the second half.
Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1 ACC).
NO. 14 KENTUCKY 76, ALABAMA 67: At Lexington, Ky. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored the game's final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and Kentucky (12-3) won its 1,000th Southeastern Conference game.
NO. 15 DAYTON 88, UMASS 60: At Dayton, Ohio, Obi Toppin scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early for Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10).
NO. 16 VILLANOVA 80, GEORGETOWN 66: At Philadelphia, Saddiq Bey hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead Villanova.
Women
NO. 1 UCONN 91, HOUSTON 51: At Hartford, Conn., Megan Walker scored 22 points and Christyn Willimas had 21 as top-ranked UConn responded to its first loss of the season with a rout.
Crystal Dangerfield (17 points) and Olivia Nelson-Ododa (13) also hit double figures for the Huskies (13-1, 4-0 American), who have gone 975 games over 27 years without losing twice in a row.