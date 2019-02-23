No Zion, no problem for No. 1 Duke.
Freshman forward RJ Barrett, who had a triple-double and double-double in Duke's previous two games, scored 30 points and Alex O'Connell added 20 as the top-ranked Blue Devils, playing without star Zion Williamson, beat Syracuse 75-65 at Syracuse.
Tyus Battle led Syracuse with 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting, Elijah Hughes had 12, and Marek Dolezaj and Frank Howard had 10 apiece.
The Blue Devils (24-3, 12-2) improved to 7-0 on the road in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 64, NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 52: At Louisville, Ky., De'Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and Virginia (24-2) rallied from a 12-point deficit.
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 80, AUBURN 53: At Lexington, Ky., PJ Washington scored 24 points as Kentucky coach John Calipari surpassed Joe B. Hall on the school's all-time wins list and is second behind Adolph Rupp. Calipari is 298-68 in 10 seasons with the Wildcats.
NO. 13 LSU 82, NO. 5 TENNESSEE 80, OT: At Baton Rogue, La., Javonte Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds of LSU's upset win.
NO. 6 NEVADA 74, FRESNO ST. 68: At Reno, Nev., Caleb Martin scored 24 points and Nevada avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season. Jordan Caroline added 17 points, Tre'Shawn Thurman had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 77, NO. 16 FLA. ST. 59: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Cameron Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Luke Maye added 15 points and 11 rebounds for North Carolina (22-5, 12-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 9 HOUSTON 71, SOUTH FLA. 59: At Houston, DeJon Jarreau scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 15 as Houston (26-1) won its 11th straight.
Women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 73, IOWA ST. 60: At Ames, Iowa, Chloe Jackson scored 18 points, Juicy Landrum had 16 and top-ranked Baylor never trailed to clinch the outright Big 12 title.
