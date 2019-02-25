The University of Wisconsin climbed three spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men's poll.
The Badgers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) won two close games last week, beating Illinois 64-58 at home and Northwestern 69-64 on the road. UW returns to action Tuesday night with a game at Indiana (13-14, 4-12).
Gonzaga is back atop poll. Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2, while Duke fell to third. Michigan State, Tennessee, Houston, Michigan and Marquette rounded out the top 10.
In the women's poll, Baylor remained No. 1, followed by UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State. Marquette dropped to No. 13.
• Despite three suspensions, the door is still open for Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II to return this season.
The team's leading scorer remains suspended "indefinitely" and coach Shaka Smart said the decision whether to allow him to return will be up to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Roach was suspended for the opener of the 2016-2017 season and for this season's opener and then again last week. Each time was described as a violation of team rules.
Women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 64, NO. 18 TEXAS 35: At Waco, Texas, Kalani Brown had 19 points with 12 rebounds and top-ranked Baylor in its first home game since clinching another Big 12 championship outright.
Baylor (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) won its 18th consecutive game overall, the nation's longest active winning streak. The Lady Bears have won 39 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games, and 36 home games in a row overall since a loss to Texas two years ago.
Brown made two baskets in the game's first minute to put the Lady Bears ahead to stay against Texas (21-7, 11-5), the team closest to them in the conference standings. It was the 36th career double-double for the 6-foot-7 senior center.
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 98, NO. 17 SYRACUSE 68: At Syracuse, Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points as all five starters scored in double figures for Notre Dame.
Brianna Turner had 22 points, while Jessica Shepard and Marina Mabrey had 17 apiece for the Irish (26-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange (20-7, 9-5) with 17 points — all in the second half.
NO. 8 MARYLAND 58, PURDUE 55: At West Lafayette, Ind., Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Maryland rallied for a win.
Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.
