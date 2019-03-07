Marsha Howard and Kelly Karlis just want to keep playing.
The two seniors for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team combined for 47 points to lead the 13th-seeded Badgers to a 73-63 upset of No. 5 seed Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Badgers (15-17) advance to play No. 4 seed Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. This is just the third time the Badgers have won two games in the tournament and the first since 2009. They have never won three games.
Karlis, a redshirt senior from Medinah, Illinois, scored a career-high 24 points to lead the way, while Howard, a 5-foot-11 forward from Chicago, had her second straight double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
• Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in last month's fatal highway accident and the case is closed.
Boeheim was "not reckless," Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick added his decision came after reviewing the police accident report.
According to the report, Boeheim was driving 66 mph five seconds before the night crash and about 54 mph at impact. The speed limit is 55 mph. The disabled car on the dimly lit highway was going 67 mph when it skidded out.
The report concluded Boeheim's driving was "not reckless, unreasonable or with gross negligence." Also, speed was not a contributing factor even though the black boxes in both vehicles indicated both cars traveling just above the speed limit. There was no evidence drugs or alcohol played a role.
• Nebraska backup guard Nana Akenten has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
Coach Tim Miles announced the suspension. Akenten has appeared in 28 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.
The Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14 Big Ten) have at least two games left. They finish the regular season Sunday at home against Iowa and play next week in the Big Ten Tournament.
Akenten has been the Huskers' top wing player off the bench. He had one point and three rebounds in 12 minutes in a 91-76 loss at No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesda night. He had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the previous game against No. 7 Michigan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.