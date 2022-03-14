Colgate for March 15

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will look to shake off a bad week as it enters the NCAA Tournament as a three seed, facing Colgate on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Tipoff time for the game has yet to be announced.

UW (24-7) — led by Big Ten Conference Player of the Year Johnny Davis and league coach of the year Greg Gard — will be playing in its 26th NCAA Tournament and fifth time under Gard.

Colgate (23-11), which is in Hamilton, New York, has won 15 consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The programs only have played once before, a regular-season matchup early in the 2011-12 season. UW won 68-41 at the Kohl Center.

Here are five things to know about the Raiders before they take on the Badgers:

1. On the rise

The Raiders are playing in their third tournament in the past four years and fifth overall. Colgate has been an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament as the Patriot League tournament champion for each of these appearances.

Coach Matt Langel is in his 11th season, and he’s built the program into a year-in, year-out Patriot League contender. Langel’s Raiders are 105-47 — a .690 winning percentage — over the past five seasons after the program suffered nine straight losing seasons.

Langel owns the program’s only three 20-win seasons: 2021-22, 2019-20, 2018-19.

2. Big turnaround

Colgate’s season was on the brink of disaster early on — 10 losses in its first 14 outings had things looking bleak. But the Raiders caught fire once the calendar flipped to 2022 and they started Patriot League play.

Colgate has won 19 of its past 20 games, including 15 in a row, and won the conference tournament in dominant fashion. The Raiders won their league tournament games by an average of 21.3 points.

Some of the team’s early defeats against Power Five schools, such as three-point losses at NC State and at Pittsburgh, indicated it was tough, but that effort didn’t turn into wins until later in the season.

3. Raining 3s

Colgate’s turnaround in the second half of the season can be credited in large part to the team’s tremendous outside shooting.

The Raiders rank second in Division I shooting 3-pointers, making 40.3% of their attempts and less than 10 per game. They also ranked 11th in D-I at 55.9% in Ken Pomeroy’s effective field-goal percentage metric, which factors in the added value of made 3-pointers.

Five of Colgate’s key rotational players are shooting 35.9% or better from deep, led by sixth man Oliver Lynch-Daniels’ 54% shooting. Starting wing Ryan Moffatt is shooting 44.7% from 3 and more than half of his shot attempts come from behind the arc.

4. Can Nelly (Cummings) get hot in here?

Colgate does a good job moving around the ball and has seven players averaging more than one assist per game. But 6-foot senior guard Nelly Cummings handles most of the team’s point-guard duties.

He’s averaging 14.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range. He’s also the person the team turns to down the stretch to make free throws — he’s a 81.5% shooter from the foul line and leads the team in attempts (119) by a wide margin. He missed three games in December — all losses — with an upper-body injury, but he is one of the most important players on the roster.

He’s been in a cold shooting stretch over the last six games, making just 31.3% of his shots, including 29.2% of his 3s in that span, but a few days rest before the tournament could help him shake it off.

5. Richardson a threat on both ends

Tucker Richardson, a 6-5 do-it-all wing for the Raiders, has had a tremendous senior year.

He leads the team in minutes (33 per game), rebounds (5.6 per game), assists (3.9 per game), steals (1.4 per game) and is the second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game, his third straight year averaging double figures. He’s a solid jump shooter and uses long arms to get his shot over defenders.

He was a first-team All-Patriot League pick and was first-team all-defense this season.

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter for Lee Newspapers.

