Darnell Coles resigned as Milwaukee’s hitting coach Thursday and the Brewers fired bullpen coach Lee Tunnell and head trainer Dan Wright.
General manager David Stearns said Coles informed the team of his desire to seek other opportunities after four years as Milwaukee’s hitting coach.
Coles oversaw a group that finished fourth in the National League with a combined .747 OPS this season but struggled with situational hitting, especially during the NLCS.
Assistant hitting coach Jason Lane will be considered for the position but will also be allowed to seek other opportunities, Stearns said.
We’ve had a great run with ‘DC’,” Stearns said. “He was just ready for a new challenge and a new endeavor.”
Tunnell was named interim bullpen coach midway through the 2012 season, when Stan Kyles was dismissed after spending the previous 3½ seasons as Milwaukee’s minor league pitching coordinator. He oversaw a unit that was among the best in baseball, finishing second with a 3.47 earned run average and was instrumental down the stretch, posting a 1.98 ERA in September and 2.82 mark in postseason play.
“There was a really solid group effort from that unit as a whole,” Stearns said. “We just felt that it was time to get a new voice on the coaching staff.”
Stearns said the remainder of Craig Counsell’s staff — pitching coach Derek Johnson, bench coach Pat Murphy, first base coach Carlos Subero and third base coach Ed Sedar — would all return, as would medical staff, with the exception of Wright.
- Charlie Montoyo, a bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, was hired as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. He succeeds John Gibbons, who was let go after the team finished 73-89.
The Blue Jays will officially introduce Montoyo during a news conference Monday at Rogers Centre. He has a three-year contract with a club option for 2022.
The 53-year-old Montoyo, from Puerto Rico, managed the triple-A Durham Bulls from 2007-14 and spent three seasons as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach before becoming bench coach this year.
Football
The NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz for inadequate performance, two people familiar with the firing told The Associated Press.
Cruz is in his fourth season as an NFL official.
Cruz, a part of referee Carl Cheffers’ crew, was involved in a missed call in the Chargers-Browns game that led to a Los Angeles touchdown on Oct. 14. Chargers tackle Russell Okung false-started on the play and nothing was called. But he was fired for his overall work over a sustained period, not just for one specific play.
The NFL Referees Association said it would challenge the firing.
Golf
Patrick Reed had a Ryder Cup he’d like to forget and spent three weeks at home in Texas preparing to finish the year strong.
He was at his best Thursday in the HSBC Champions at Shanghai.
Even in blustery conditions, Reed putted for birdie on every hole at Sheshan International and closed out his bogey-free round with a 25-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 64, giving him a two-shot lead over Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff shot a 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Taiwan Championship at Taoyuan, Taiwan.
Shadoff, seeking her first career victory, made seven birdies in a bogey-free round at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club to finish ahead Haeji Kang and Nelly Korda (both 67).
