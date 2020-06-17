Coleman runs into speed bump

The likelihood that the world’s fastest man, Christian Coleman, might miss the Olympics next summer increased Wednesday when he received a provisional suspension for failing to be home when drug testers showed up last year.
Coleman, the reigning world champion at 100 meters, said his latest flare-up with the anti-doping system stemmed from a miscommunication that could have easily been resolved with a phone call from the doping-control officer who came to his house on Dec. 9. It was his third whereabouts infraction in a 12-month span and could carry a ban of up to two years.
His path to the starting line at the Tokyo Games may now be through a hearing room.
Coleman’s argument is being undercut, in part, by the fact that he was well aware of the ins and outs of the “whereabouts rule” because of a case against him that was dropped last year, before this latest incident.
“I think I can just be more mature about it,” Coleman said last year in discussing his close call.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases for World Athletics, said phone calls are not part of its testing protocol because they can make it easier for athletes to manipulate the testing process.
“Any advanced notice of testing, in the form of a phone call or otherwise, provides an opportunity for athletes to engage in tampering or evasion or other improper conduct which can limit the efficacy of testing,” the AIU said in an emailed statement.
Coleman’s status going forward remains murky. According to the AIU website, his provisional suspension is listed as May 14, 2020 — 13 months before the start of U.S. Olympic Trials. The Tokyo Olympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to open July 23, 2021.
Football
The Chargers plan to enter the 2020 season with Tyrod Taylor as their quarterback, but coach Anthony Lynn acknowledged Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s radar.
Kaepernick has been out of the league since 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said this week that he supports Kaepernick and encouraged a team to sign the former San Francisco 49er.
Lynn said Kaepernick, 32, is “probably on the workout list” for the Chargers in the event they decide to pursue another quarterback.
At the moment Taylor is the starter, with Justin Herbert — the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft — and Easton Stick behind him.
Horse racing
It wasn’t quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn’t far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.
Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday’s beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.
“It could have been worse,” Tagg said from behind a mask worn to protect against the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the Triple Crown and pretty much every other sporting event this spring and summer. “He likes this track, so I’m glad to be back on it.”
Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1⅛ miles — shorter than its usual grueling 1½ miles — without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.
Tennis
Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not “currently plan to play” at the 2020 U.S. Open.
Halep adds in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance “is not set in stone.”
The 28-year-old Romanian is currently ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.
Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal appearance in 2015.
“Given the conditions outlined in the U.S. Open announcement this morning, as of today I do not currently plan to play in NYC,” Halep said. “However, as we know, this situation is fluid and that the conditions may change and improve before the entry deadline in mid July. I would like to underline that my decision is not set in stone. I have expressed my thoughts to both (U.S. Open tournament director) Stacey Allaster and (WTA CEO) Steve Simon (WTA CEO) and have explained the personal circumstances around them.”
Boxing
The controversial boxing promoter helping to arrange the all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been dropped as an adviser to a Bahraini sports organization that is looking to bring high-profile bouts to the region.
Daniel Kinahan was recently hired as special adviser to KHK Sports, which is owned by the Prince of Bahrain, and was publicly praised by Fury for bringing together the camps of the current two world champions in boxing’s heavyweight division for a possible two-fight deal.
Kinahan, an Irishman currently based in the United Arab Emirates, is the subject of dialogue between those two countries because of his alleged links to organized crime. He has previously been named by the High Court in Dublin as a senior figure in a gang involved in international drug-trafficking operations and firearm offenses.
KHK said in a statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday it has “discontinued engagement with Daniel Kinahan and he is no longer an adviser to” the organization.
Obituary
Willie Thorne, a former snooker player who was one of Britain’s most distinctive sportsmen in the 1980s because of his bald head, died Wednesday. He was 66.
A message on Thorne’s GoFundMe page said he died after battling leukaemia. He had been placed into an induced coma in the hospital in Spain over the weekend after suffering respiratory failure.
The head of World Snooker said the charismatic Thorne played a big role in the game becoming so popular in Britain in the ’80s, when snooker was at its peak and watched by millions on TV.
“He was a larger-than-life personality and he was a major part of the rebirth of snooker at that time,” Barry Hearn said. “It’s so sad to hear he has passed away and our thoughts are with his family.”
Thorne reached two quarterfinals in the world championship, but won just one ranking title in his career despite being one of the best break-builders in snooker.
Gyorgy Karpati, a three-time Olympic water polo champion for Hungary, has died. He was 84.
The Association of Immortal Hungarian Athletes announced Karpati’s death on Wednesday. No cause was given.
Karpati, who won Olympic gold medals in 1952, 1956 and 1964, was the last surviving member of the Hungarian team which defeated the Soviet Union at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne just weeks after the crushing of Hungary’s anti-Soviet revolution.
Karpati scored a goal in the 4-0 victory known as the “Blood in the Water” match because of the rough play and a famous photo of Hungary’s Ervin Zador emerging from the pool with a bloodied face after he was smacked above the eye by the Soviets’ Valentin Prokopov. Hungary went on to beat Yugoslavia 2–1 in the final.
In 2002, Karpati told The Associated Press that he and his Hungarian teammates considered the Soviet players symbols of an oppressive regime.
