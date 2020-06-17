Coleman runs into speed bump

Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday’s beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.

“It could have been worse,” Tagg said from behind a mask worn to protect against the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the Triple Crown and pretty much every other sporting event this spring and summer. “He likes this track, so I’m glad to be back on it.”

Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1⅛ miles — shorter than its usual grueling 1½ miles — without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.

Tennis

Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Simona Halep says she does not “currently plan to play” at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Halep adds in a statement emailed by her representative to the AP on Wednesday that her stance “is not set in stone.”

The 28-year-old Romanian is currently ranked No. 2 and is the reigning champion at Wimbledon. She also won the French Open in 2018.

Her best showing at Flushing Meadows was a semifinal appearance in 2015.