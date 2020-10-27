Coleman banned two years

Men’s 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday and lost his chance to succeed Usain Bolt as the fastest man at the Olympic Games.
Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said it banned the American sprinter for two years, until May 13, 2022, because of three violations of doping control rules.
Coleman missed two visits by sample collection officials and failed to file correct information on another occasion, all in 2019 — the year he won his first world title.
“We see this case as involving behavior by the athlete as very careless at best and reckless at worst,” the three-person judging panel said in its published ruling.
Coleman can appeal against his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The 24-year-old Coleman had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Weeks later, details of his three so-called “whereabouts failures” were revealed.
Athletes face a two-year ban if they have three violations in a 12-month period.
Evgeny Ustyugov is set to be stripped of a second Olympic biathlon gold medal after the Russian lost a doping case, the sport’s anti-doping body said Tuesday.
The Biathlon Integrity Unit said Ustyugov will lose the gold medal he won in the 15-kilometer mass start race at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and his relay bronze from the same year, subject to confirmation from the International Olympic Committee.
The BIU said that an anti-doping panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Ustyugov based on blood data gathered as part of the biological passport program to detect the effects of doping. CAS has yet to publish a ruling.
The BIU said the panel “found that Mr. Ustyugov had the benefit of protection and support to artificially augment his performance through doping and to avoid detection, which could not have been achieved other than with a significant degree of orchestration or common enterprise.”
Ustyugov had argued he has higher than normal levels of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in his blood for genetic reasons.
College football
A California man’s threats to harm college football players because they beat his favored team epitomized “fandom spiraled out of control,” something that can’t be ignored in the age of mass shootings, a federal judge said Tuesday as he handed down a sentence of one year and a day over the 2018 threats.
Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, California, a Michigan native and University of Michigan fan, used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer, authorities said.
Federal Judge Algenon Marbley had harsh words for Rippy during Tuesday’s sentencing done via video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Marbley referenced the mass shootings at Columbine High School in 1999 and Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 as he lectured Rippy on the seriousness of the threats against college athletes just playing a game. “It’s college competition. That’s all it is,” Marbley said.
Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 Game 3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays was the least-watched World Series game ever, beating the record set two days earlier in Game 2.
Friday night’s game was seen by an average of 8,156,000 viewers age 2 and higher on Fox, Nielsen Media Research said. Game 2 was seen by an average of 8,950,000 and Game 1 by an average of 9,195,000.
Tampa Bay’s walk-off 8-7 win in Game 4 on Saturday night was seen by an average of 9,332,000 and the Dodgers’ 4-2 victory in Game 5 on Sunday night by an average of 10,059,000.
Before this year, the only World Series game with less than 10 million viewers was Philadelphia’s rain-delayed Game 3 win over the Rays in 2008, viewed by 9,836,000. That game, played on a Saturday night, was delayed by rain for 91 minutes at the start to 10:06 p.m. EDT and the final out was at 1:47 a.m.
Last year’s Series between Washington and Houston drew 12.3 million viewers for Game 3; 10,285,000 for Game 4; and 11,464,000 for Game 5.
Ratings have been lower for sports this fall, a drop thought attributable to lower viewership during the coronavirus pandemic and competition from programming related to the presidential election.
