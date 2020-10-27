Coleman banned two years

The BIU said that an anti-doping panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled against Ustyugov based on blood data gathered as part of the biological passport program to detect the effects of doping. CAS has yet to publish a ruling.

The BIU said the panel “found that Mr. Ustyugov had the benefit of protection and support to artificially augment his performance through doping and to avoid detection, which could not have been achieved other than with a significant degree of orchestration or common enterprise.”

Ustyugov had argued he has higher than normal levels of oxygen-carrying haemoglobin in his blood for genetic reasons.

College football

A California man’s threats to harm college football players because they beat his favored team epitomized “fandom spiraled out of control,” something that can’t be ignored in the age of mass shootings, a federal judge said Tuesday as he handed down a sentence of one year and a day over the 2018 threats.

Daniel Rippy, of Livermore, California, a Michigan native and University of Michigan fan, used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State University during its annual game against Michigan, and vowed to hurt players on the football team and then-head coach Urban Meyer, authorities said.