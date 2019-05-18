For the second year in a row, former Park High School golfers Bendt Bendtsen and Chazz Huston combined on Saturday to win the open division championship at the Coldwell Cup golf tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.
The duo totaled 35 in bestball, 33 in alternate shot and 34 in scramble over 27 holes for a total of 6-under-par 102. They won last year with a score of 10-under 98.
Bendtsen and Huston finished a shot ahead of Jason Samuelian and Jim Arvanetes, who carded a 103. Samuelian and Arvanetes shot 36-34-33.
The net division was just as close.
Bill Moskonas and Dan Lenczner, who also won last year's event, shot a total of 14-under-par 94 to win by a stroke over Joe Arvai and Bruce Krueger (95). Moskonas and Lenczner carded a 34-37-35.
The tournament benefits the golf programs at Case, Horlick, Park, Racine Lutheran, Prairie and St. Catherine’s high schools in Racine. The tournament has raised more than $60,000 in the past 20 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.