Coe, Taft re-elected; Kaprelian returns

Bonczkowski was gracious in defeat.

"I thought I could help the city, but it doesn’t look like I’ll be able to help the city in this aspect," he said, reiterating that "I'm not a politician." Regarding the challenging budgetary times ahead, Bonczkowski said "I hope she (Kaprelian) will defend the city when it’s in hard predicaments, and continue to support police and fire."

40-vote margin for Coe

Coe, one of the city's longest tenured aldermen, has again been re-elected.

According to preliminary vote counts, he won 170 votes to 130, defeating Susan Wagner, a project manager at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee who also works with the Neighborhood Watch and HOPE Safehouse.

Coe did not answer a phone call Tuesday night after the Racine County Clerk's Office reported its uncanvassed election results.

He has represented Racine's 1st District from 2001-2005, 2007-2011 and from 2013-present.

Wagner, in a statement, tried to keep the pressure on Coe to bring change in District 1, which borders Lake Michigan in the heart of Downtown Racine and includes both Festival Park and Pershing Park.

"I encourage my opponent to look at this election with open eyes and see it for the wake-up call that it is: The people of the first district are dissatisfied with their representation," Wagner wrote, "and ask that he reach out and listen to their voices, represent their needs, and be accountable to them for the job he has been given."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.