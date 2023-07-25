Hamilton has worked as a coach in various levels and brings an honest, old-school approach to coaching the sport of basketball.

The camp will run from 6 to 7 p.m. every Friday from July 28 through Aug. 25. It is open to all youth in grades 3 and 4 (sophomore), grades 5 and 6 (juniors) and grades 7 and 8 (seniors). The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for members of the general public. Registration is open now through July 25.