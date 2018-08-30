RACINE — Sarah Oates and Shanae Farrell have been appointed co-directors of John XXIII Educational Center, 1101 Douglas Ave. Oates earned a M.S. in social work and has worked in the non-profit sector for 10 years. Farrell earned a M.S. in counseling with a specialization in school counseling.

John XXIII Educational Center is open to all students in grades six through 12. The center's after school program opens on Wednesday, Sept. 5 and offers two sessions: 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more information or to register, call Oates at 262-898-5665.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments