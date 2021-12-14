'Clue: On Stage' auditions at Racine Theatre Guild Jan. 10-11

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the cult classic, “Clue: On Stage,” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 10-11, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Thunder crashes, lightning flashes, and rain pours as a cast of mysterious characters gather for a dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Each is given a familiar alias — Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. When their host mysteriously turns up dead, they all suddenly become a suspect. Based on the 1985 movie, it’s a slapstick evening full of madcap murder and mystery and a race around the board to solve the puzzle as the body count continues to rise.

Roles are available men and women ages 18 and older with all levels of experience. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Actors and crew members will be required to be vaccinated; actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions. Masks will be required and may only be removed while actively auditioning.

Director Doug Instenes will conduct auditions and they will consist of a cold reading of the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit.

“Clue: On Stage” will begin rehearsal in January and performed weekends March 18-April 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0