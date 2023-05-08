RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house for the public to observe National Train Day. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 13, at the club layout above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park in back, entrance on Ohio Street).
National Train Day marks both the day in 1869 when railroads first connected the United States from coast-to-coast (the completion of the transcontinental railroad) and Amtrak’s birthday in 1971. National Train Day began as a means to inform the public about railway travel and sharing the history of trains in the United States. Club members operate a variety of train models used by Amtrak, both past and present.
The club features a layout featuring a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes. The second layout features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes the city of Spencer that features industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.