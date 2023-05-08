RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeastern Wisconsin will host a free open house for the public to observe National Train Day. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 13, at the club layout above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. (park in back, entrance on Ohio Street).

National Train Day marks both the day in 1869 when railroads first connected the United States from coast-to-coast (the completion of the transcontinental railroad) and Amtrak’s birthday in 1971. National Train Day began as a means to inform the public about railway travel and sharing the history of trains in the United States. Club members operate a variety of train models used by Amtrak, both past and present.