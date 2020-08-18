Clippers withstand Doncic's big night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic’s record-setting debut — especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.

Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat Dallas 118-110 in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Doncic finished with 42 points, most ever by a player in his first postseason game, and added nine assists and seven rebounds. He had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said.

But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter and Doncic couldn’t bring the Mavs all the way back.

NUGGETS 135, JAZZ 125: Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime on a day Donovan Mitchell erupted for a Jazz playoff-record 57 points and the Nuggets beat Utah in Game 1 of their first-round series in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“It was just lights, camera, action and come on we’re trying to get this win,” Murray explained.