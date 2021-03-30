Clippers hit 19 3s, beat Bucks 129-105 for 6th win in a row

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 32 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and Jrue Holiday added 24 points in the opener of a six-game trip, their longest of the second half.

The Bucks came in tied for first in the NBA in scoring with an average of 119.3 points.

“We held them to 105, that’s just a great defensive effort right there,” Leonard said. “We’re just paying more attention to detail. We’re just playing hard from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.”

Morris opened the fourth with a 3-pointer that extended the Clippers’ lead to 13 points. Milwaukee got to 105-98 on a basket by Antetokounmpo. But the Bucks were limited to 19 points in the period after being held to 17 in the second.

After Leonard missed a jumper, the Clippers got the offensive rebound and Kennard converted a 3-pointer to launch his personal run.

“It took a lot of pressure off Kawhi because they were sending guys at him, trying to double him and Luke stepped up,” Lue said of his decision to start Kennard for the first time since early February.