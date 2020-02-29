Clint Bowyer edges Jimmie Johnson for NASCAR pole at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. — Clint Bowyer has won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana, holding off six-time race champion Jimmie Johnson on Saturday.

Bowyer turned a lap in 40.086 seconds in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to claim just his fourth pole position in 508 career Cup races. The genial veteran racer also won the pole for the first time in 20 career races at Auto Club Speedway east of Los Angeles.

"I didn't think we had a chance in hell to sit on the pole, and here we are, baby," Bowyer said. "Honestly, I didn't really see that in the car. That thing rocketed to the top there."

Johnson will start on the front row for his final race as a full-time driver at his hometown track. The 44-year-old star's qualifying lap was barely behind Bowyer at 40.093 seconds.

Johnson's wife and daughters will drop the green flag on Sunday's race. He is hoping to end a career-worst winless streak of 97 Cup races when he starts at a track where he has won a record six times.

Bowyer joked that he was excited about sharing the front row with the race's guest of honor because it will allow him to be in more photos, which should please his sponsors.