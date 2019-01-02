1219-LAYCOCK-MUG.jpg

Clint A. Laycock, 37, 2000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, repeater), obstructing an officer, repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, repeater).

