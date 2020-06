Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cleotha T Warfield, 4700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), physical abuse of child, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.