Classical music and comedy duo coming to Carthage

KENOSHA — A concert titled "Bridge and Wolak" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Classically trained international soloists, Michael Bridge (accordions and piano) and Kornel Wolak (clarinet and piano) are an internationally acclaimed music and comedic duo integrating traditional acoustic instruments with 21st century digital technology.

Wolak is an internationally-renowned soloist, teacher and chamber musician. He is on faculty teaching clarinet at Queen’s University and is also pioneering collaborative research in oral articulators with the department of Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Toronto.

Bridge is a winner of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Emerging Artist Medal and has more than 50 world premieres to his credit. He tours extensively as an orchestral soloist, chamber musician, recitalist and instructor. Bridge is a doctoral candidate on accordion at the University of Toronto, studying with Joseph Macerollo.

Following the reception of their first album “Rock Bach,” their second album “Tales from the Dinarides” was commissioned by the University of Alberta in collaboration with Professor Guillaume Tardif. Performing their own uniquely re-imagined repertoire of classical, world and jazz fusion with deft virtuosity and endless wit, Bridge and Wolak have been called the “Victor Borges of the 21st Century.” Their serious musical goods coupled with an entertaining, high energy stage presence has led to critical acclaim in Europe, North America and South America.

Tickets cost $10 or $8 for seniors 55 and older and $5 for students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/tickets.

