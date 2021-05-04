 Skip to main content
Classic car, bike show May 8
Classic car, bike show May 8

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
YORKVILLE — A Wheels Against Child Abuse Classic Car & Bike Show is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave.

Presented by Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter, a nonprofit organization of bikers providing assistance and protection for abused children, the show will feature five car classes (muscle, hot rod, custom, truck, original factory) and three bike classes (chopper, antique, custom). Food will be available and there will be a bloody mary bar, live music and raffles.

There is no admission fee for spectators. Bike registration begins at 8 a.m. and costs $10 for cars and $5 for motorcycles. People can pre-register their vehicles at bellecitygoc.com.

