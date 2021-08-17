 Skip to main content
Classic Car and Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show at Eagles Club Aug. 29
Classic Car and Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show at Eagles Club Aug. 29

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The 15th annual Classic Car and Antique & Custom Motorcycle Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second and Best of Show Classic Car. Prizes are trophy and $200 cash for first place and trophy and $100 cash for second place. A trophy will be awarded for Best of Show Antique/Custom Motorcycle. Prizes are trophy and $100 cash prize for first place and trophy and $50 cash for second place. Vintage, custom and stock plaques will also be awarded.

Best of Show awards will be determined by vote of car show registrants. The first- and second-place classic car winners will be determined by car show judges. The motorcycle awards, other than Best of Show, will be determined by Eagle Rider's judges. Award presentations and the beneficiary grant presentation will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

A $10 registration fee is required for entries and registration begins at 9 a.m. There is no spectator admission fee.

There will be food and beverage concessions, and live music (to be announced) from 1 to 4 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1. Danny's Meats will sponsor a $5 meat raffle.

The event is a charity fundraiser for the Lew Reed Spinal Cord Injury Fund. Call 262-633-1138 for more information.

