Clarke wins fifth stage

Australian rider Simon Clarke won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut while Wout van Aert clung onto the leader's yellow jersey despite coming off his bike.

The big winner though was Slovenian rider Tadej Pogačar, who kick-started his bid to win a third straight Tour with a sensational ride over the cobbles to slash the gap to Van Aert to 19 seconds on a day where several of his rivals lost time. Pogačar had a broad smile as he crossed the line.

"That was a really hard day. Quite stressful in the first part, and the second part was really tough. It was a lot of power on the pedals through the day, the cobbles were dusty and dangerous," Pogačar said.

"I'm just happy this day is over and I rode well. In the end it was a really good day for me and the (UAE Team Emirates) team … I followed Jasper Stuyven in the end. He almost dropped me a few times, I struggled and I held onto his wheel. We came onto the front to take some seconds. I have to buy him a beer."

It was a first individual win on the Tour for Clarke, who was in tears after crossing the line. Clarke had won a team time trial in the race in 2013 and also two individual stages in the Spanish Vuelta.

The 35-year-old Clarke, who rides for Israel–Premier Tech, sprinted to victory from the remnants of an early breakaway, edging out Taco van der Hoorn.

Edvald Boasson Hagen finished two seconds behind, at the end of the 157-kilometer (97-mile) leg from Lille Métropole to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut that went over some of the feared cobblestones that feature on the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic.

American cyclist Neilson Powless just missed out on a podium finish but moved into second in the overall standings, 13 seconds behind Van Aert and just one second ahead of Boasson Hagen.

The day saw several incidents and Van Aert was one of the first to take a tumble but his crash came as the riders were racing towards the first of the 11 cobbled sections. He was able to get back on and catch up with the peloton – although he almost went down again as he clipped the wing mirror of his own team car.

Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed guard Wesley Matthews.

Matthews played in 49 games (14 starts) with the Bucks last season after signing with the team on Dec. 3 and averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game. He also started all 12 of Milwaukee’s playoff games last season and averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

The 2021-22 season was Matthews’ second in Milwaukee after he previously appeared in 67 games (all starts) with the Bucks during the 2019-20 season. In two seasons in Milwaukee, the 35-year-old is averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 116 games (81 starts).

Football

The Atlanta Falcons acquired run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Goldman, 28, started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons' base 3-4 defense.

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Goldman will join Grady Jarrett as veterans on the defensive front in the Falcons' base 3-4 scheme. Goldman played in 14 games, including 10 starts, in 2021.

The addition of Goldman addresses a glaring need on the defensive line for the Falcons, who were 7-10 in 2021 under first-year coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta did not re-sign free agent Tyeler Davison and are counting on such young linemen as Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham to play a bigger role this season.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is returning after signing a $51 million, three-year contract extension that continues through the 2025 season.