Clarification: Feb. 10, 2021

- In a report Monday, the repeated use of “detention center” may have led some readers to believe Traound Oliver-Thomas, 18, was being held at the juvenile detention center. Although Oliver-Thomas was 17 at the time of his arrest, Wisconsin is a state that charges 17-year-olds as adults, and after arrest, they are held in adult jail. Oliver-Thomas is being held in the Racine County Jail and was never at the juvenile detention center for this crime.
