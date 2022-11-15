 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence Brown

  • 0
Clarence Brown

Clarence Brown, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News