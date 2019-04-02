“Doing this is a real honor for me, and I can’t thank the citizens of Racine enough for giving me their trust and confidence for four years to build a City of Racine that builds a strong middle class for everybody. (A city) that is equitable, that is inclusive, that is innovative and that has all the workings of a middle class that allows families to thrive, and that’s what we’ll be focused on for the next four years."
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, on his re-election
