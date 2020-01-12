City of Racine declares snow emergency; west end receives mostly rain

RACINE COUNTY — If you asked someone how the weather was Saturday, it would depend on which end of the county they were in.
Meteorologist Denny Vancleve of the National Weather Service at Sullivan said that overnight Friday into Saturday, Racine County received mostly freezing rain sprinkled with about a half-inch of snow in the eastern end of the county.
Vancleve said the precipitation alternated between freezing rain and snow throughout the night and began to consistently snow, particularly on the east end of the county, after 8 a.m.
Wind gusts were particularly strong in Racine; Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, recorded the highest gust in the region at 58 mph at 6:20 a.m. As of noon it appeared the wind had slowed to about 40 mph, which Vancleve predicted would continue throughout the day and into the evening.
The combination of high winds and high water levels on Lake Michigan resulted in Pershing Park Drive being closed on Saturday. Strong waves had scattered debris across Pershing Park and onto the road.
Amid concerns of icy conditions and low visibility, as of 2 p.m. police departments across the county were not reporting an uptick in accidents or roadside assistance. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it had attended to about five accidents that day, all of which were minor.
Vancleven predicted that Saturday afternoon and going into the evening, the eastern end of the county would receive between 3 and 5 inches of snow due to the lake effect. WISN-TV meteorologist Mark Baden said on Twitter at 2:19 p.m. Saturday — while first stating that forecasting “can be very humbling. This is one of those times. We are no longer expecting the big totals of snow” — that the whole of Racine County could expect 2 to 4 inches of snow. Vancleven predicted that the western end of the county would receive more freezing rain.
We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said the company had received reports of scattered outages since early Saturday morning due to high winds knocking branches and trees into power lines. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, about 100 customers in Racine County were experiencing power outages.