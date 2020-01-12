City of Racine declares snow emergency; west end receives mostly rain

RACINE COUNTY — If you asked someone how the weather was Saturday, it would depend on which end of the county they were in.

Meteorologist Denny Vancleve of the National Weather Service at Sullivan said that overnight Friday into Saturday, Racine County received mostly freezing rain sprinkled with about a half-inch of snow in the eastern end of the county.

Vancleve said the precipitation alternated between freezing rain and snow throughout the night and began to consistently snow, particularly on the east end of the county, after 8 a.m.

Wind gusts were particularly strong in Racine; Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, recorded the highest gust in the region at 58 mph at 6:20 a.m. As of noon it appeared the wind had slowed to about 40 mph, which Vancleve predicted would continue throughout the day and into the evening.

The combination of high winds and high water levels on Lake Michigan resulted in Pershing Park Drive being closed on Saturday. Strong waves had scattered debris across Pershing Park and onto the road.