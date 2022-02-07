 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Circle Mirror Transformation' coming to UW-Parkside

SOMERS — “Circle Mirror Transformation” will be staged Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.

