'Circle Mirror Transformation' coming to UW-Parkside

SOMERS — “Circle Mirror Transformation” will be staged Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19, in the Main Stage Theater at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.
When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5. Go to https://uwparksidetickets.universitytickets.com.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Embrace the cold with outdoor adventures
-
'Guys on Ice' opens at Racine Theatre Guild Feb. 11
-
A sugar bush experience at River Bend
- 48 updates