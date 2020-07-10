Cindric wins second Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Austin Cindric answered the nagging question of when he’ll finally conquer an oval.

In fact, he did it so well at Kentucky Speedway the issue now is whether an encore is possible.

Cindric won the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Kentucky, charging past Chase Briscoe on an overtime restart Thursday night for his first victory of the season and first of his career on an oval.

“I don’t care what shape the track is — if it’s dirt, oval, I don’t care I’m just so happy this Ford Mustang is in Victory Lane,” Cindric said.

Cindric spent most of the first two stages chasing Noah Gragson, the pole-sitter who seemed poised to dominate all three segments. Cindric then took charge on a series of restarts in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford. On the last one, he went around Briscoe on the outside and pulled away before a scary last-lap wreck ended the race.

The accident involved Justin Allgaier, who was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

The 21-year-old Cindric, son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, had eight top-10s with six top-fives on ovals before breaking through on the 1.5-mile Kentucky layout. His only other series victories came last year on road courses at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio.