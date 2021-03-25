'Cinderella' presented by UW-Parkside Theatre Arts virtually

The story is derived from the fairytale, "Cinderella," particularly the French version "Cendrillon ou la petite pantoufle de verre" by Charles Perrault. The story concerns a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother. She dreams of a better life, and with the help of her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella is transformed into an elegant young lady and is able to attend the ball to meet her Prince. In this version, however, she opens the Prince's eyes to the injustice in his kingdom.