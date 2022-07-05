Cigar Dinner at Racine Zoo July 21

RACINE — The 27th annual Cigar Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The event will include hors d'oeuvres, an animal ambassador encounter, gourmet steak dinner, pack of premium cigars, and live and silent auctions.
Tickets cost $120 and reservations are required by July 18. Go to racinezoo.org. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
